Travel Tip Tuesday: Michelle Buckley from Cassidy Travel

- Pack a small hand luggage bag with a spare set of clothes – you never know when you’re going to need them and you don’t want to be caught short. 😂
- Pack plenty of snacks and a favourite toy for your kids – You know as soon as the plane takes off they are going to be hungry or looking for their favorite stuffed animal. Give them their own little back pack to carry on and get them involved in that holiday feeling 😊
- Learn a couple of words in the language of the destination you are travelling to, it may seem silly but having a few words will help you mingle with the locals and get the best out of your holiday. The locals love when you try to speak their language (in most places) So learn the basics, like Hello, thank you, can I get the bill please, goodbye. You never know what can happen if you try 😃
- Eat where the locals do- You would never find a local eating in a dodgy place, so when you’re out and about, look for lots of local people sitting down enjoying their meal, it may mean you have to wait a while to be seated but I can guarantee you, you won’t be disappointed.
- Always take a photo copy of your passport – you never know what can happen while away, so just to be safe, keep a copy of your passport on you when you travel, it may come in handy just one time.
- Let your family at home know your itinerary, its good to let the people at home know where and when you will be especially if on a tour or travelling by yourself.
- Tell your bank you intend to travel- I remember shopping in the USA and bought lots of nice designer stuff and went to pay, and card was declined. Took over an hour and a hefty phone bill at the end of it, because I hadn’t told my bank I would be out of the country, and for safety reasons when I tried to use my card on a large transaction abroad they blocked it. So save yourself the time and money and do it before you go.
- But most of all , remember to enjoy it, take loads of photos and never take a well earned holiday for granted again. Carpe Diem!
Travel Tip Tuesday: Michelle Buckley from Cassidy Travel
