Travel Tip Tuesday with Rachel McAnaspie!

Have you ever wanted to visit Calgary, Banff or Lake Louise? This week’s #traveltiptuesday is from Rachel McAnaspie from American/Canadian Sky and is all about making the absolute best bucket list trip to Canada.
Her 5 tips for travelling to Calgary, Banff or the Lake Louise area are:
- Allow an extra day to fully explore Calgary and its many museums. Download the Lime App to your phone and you pay $1 to unlock and 0.30 per 30 mins it’s a great way to scoot round the city! You’ll see lots of scooters all round the city and the app will help you find the nearest ones to your location.
- If you’re planning a fly-drive in the Alberta Area, I highly recommend a stop in Kananaskis – the Kananaskis Mountain Resort offers an alpine like retreat setting with a Nordic Spa which is well worth a visit to re charge the batteries after that long flight and couple of days in Calgary.
- In Banff, before heading up the Banff Gondola check the weather as if it’s anyway misty or cloudy it will restrict your view, try head up late afternoon or early evening to watch the sunset, there is a pretty restaurant at the Summit where you can enjoy dinner as the sun goes down.
- Lake Louise – No visit to Lake Louise would be complete without a stop at the infamous Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for that iconic Insta worthy Aquamarine lake shot! Get out on the lake and see it at it’s best by renting a Kayak and paddle your way across the lake.
- If the budget allows factor in a once in a lifetime Helicopter trip. They range from $200-300 pp but offer breathtaking views of the glaciers and lakes below. You’ll even get a souvenir photo standing beside your chopper to take home with you!
Thank you Rachel for the amazing tips, we can’t wait for our next trip to Canada now!
