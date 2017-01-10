Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 10th January 2016

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bedbanks, and the latest cruise deals.

Royal Caribbean International’s Wave promotion offers the second passenger and children at half price, free drinks packages and a €30 booking deposit. Highlights include a six-night Croatia, Greece and Italy cruise onboard Rhapsody of the Seas from €1,229 on 8th July. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers, checked baggage and cruise on an all-inclusive basis.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night full-board Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €759 on 3rd February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €1,979 on 9th October. Price includes flights from Dublin, balcony stateroom and free drinks package.



Topflight is offering a 10-night Rome and Sicily holiday from €1,099 in September. Price includes return flights, three nights accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Rome on a B&B basis, and seven nights accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Sicily on a half-board basis. Transfers and checked baggage are also included.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals to Morocco. Prices start at €199 staying in the Intouriste Apartments and €299 in the Oasis Hotel, both including flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing 14th January.

Sunway is offering a seven-night all-inclusive holiday in Club Med Kamarina, Sicily, from €3,279 on 17th June. Price includes flights, checked baggage, transfers, based on two adults and two children sharing.

Falcon Holidays’ March sale includes the Monte Feliz Apartments, Gran Canaria, from €379 on 4th March and the San Marcial Apartments, Lanzarote, from €399 on 19th March. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Falcon Holidays is offering two weeks in the Holiday Inn Montego Bay, Jamaica, from €1,339 on 8th June. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Crystal Holidays’ last-minute ski offers include the 3-star Apartments Olympic, Sestriere, from €219 and the 4-starHotel St Gothard, Arinsal, half-board from €349. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend for seven nights.

Emirates’ global seat sale includes Dubai from €399, Hong Kong from €489, Johannesburg from €499 and Sydney from €929. Book by 23rd January for selected departures up to 19th June 2017.

Aer Lingus’s January sale offers up to 50% off summer flights to Europe, and one-way flights to the USA from €249. Travel from 1st April – 31st October and book by 16th January.

KLM’s seat sale includes Beijing from €506, Seoul from €616 and Sao Paulo from €837.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night break in London with dinner and a river cruise for €194 on 11th February. Price includes flights, checked bag and hotel for two nights on a B&B basis.

Insight Vacations is offering a seven-day Glories of Greece tour from €1,675 on 22nd April. Price includes exclusive signature experiences, meals and tours. Flights are not included.