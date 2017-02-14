Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 14th February 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s late deals include Morocco from €249 and Gran Canaria from €599, departing 18th February from Dublin. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Crystal Ski is offering a seven-night stay in a 2-star Guesthouse in Mayrhofen from €389 per person on 4th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night stay in the Residence la Riviere, Chamonix, from €449 on 11th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, based on four sharing.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Loulas Village Apartments, Corfu, from €349 on 19th or 26th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering a two-week all-inclusive holiday to the 4-star Blue Bay Grand Esmerelda, Mexico, from €1,489 on 14th June. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Crystal Holidays’ family offers to Italy include the 4-star Poiano Apartments, Garda, from €2,566 on 1st July. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 10-night Western Europe cruise onboard Vision of the Seas from €949 per person, departing 30th April. Price includes flights and transfers from Dublin.

Thomson Cruises is offering an Easter Island Explorer cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €1,026 on 14th April. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a nine-night Greek Isles cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,969 on 19th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, free drinks package and upgrade to an ocean view stateroom.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Cologne to Munich cruise from €2,699 on 28th May. Price includes all meals and drinks onboard, excursions and transfers. Flights are not included.

BookaBed’s Thailand flight and hotel packages include the 5-star Evason Hua Hin from €988 and the 5-star Angsana Villas Resort, Phuket, from €1,394. Prices include flights, taxes and hotel for seven nights, with options to add on extra nights in Dubai or Bangkok.

SuperBreak is offering a five-night stay in Lake Como from €361 on 13th May. Price includes flights, the 4-star Delle Fiere Hotel on a B&B basis, and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay in the 5-star Riu Antillas Resort, Aruba, from €1,949 departing in May or June. Book by 28th February.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €409, Cape Town from €619, Bali from €678 and Sydney from €989. Book by 22nd February for selected departures to 9th December.

Aer Lingus is offering flights to New York for €398 return from 1st April – 31st October. Book by 27th February.