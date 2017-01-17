Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 17th January 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Falcon Holidays is offering all-inclusive deals in February to the Canary Islands. Highlights include Tenerife, Catalonia del Rey, from €389 and Lanzarote, Lanzazur Splash Resort, from €479. Prices include flights, transfers and baggage for seven nights departing 3rd February.

Sunway is offering last-minute deals include Morocco from €199, departing 21st January, staying in the Intouriste Apartments. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Family Life Nevis, Bulgaria, from €1,799 based on two adults and one child and from €2,749 based on two adults and two children, departing 26th June. Price includes flights, transfers, baggage and hotel on an all-inclusive basis.

Crystal Holidays is offering seven nights in the 3-star Apartments Planibel, La Thuile, Italy, from €369 based on four sharing, departing 5th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering a seven-night Italian lakes and St Moritz tour from €999 departing 28th June and 17th August. Price includes flights, baggage, hotel on a half-board basis in Lake Como, half-day lake cruise, full-day excursion to St Moritz on the Bernina Express, and full-day excursion to Lake Orta and Maggiore.

G Adventures is offering an eight-day tour of Shanghai and Hong Kong from €1,635 on 8th April. Price includes flights, seven nights accommodation and excursions as per itinerary.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night break in London for Valentine’s Day from €182. Price includes flights with checked bag, 4-star Hotel Corus Hyde Park B&B, and a free river cruise.

Celebrity Cruises is offering return flights from €99 on selected European sailings. Highlights include an 11-night Best of the Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection for €1,129 on 9th October. Price includes flights and is based on an interior stateroom.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 10-night Western Europe cruise onboard Vision of the Seas from €949 on 30th April. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Island Explorer cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €769 on 18th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights.

Uniworld is offering an eight-day Danube Discovery cruise from €2,619 on 6th August. Price includes all-inclusive cruise with meals, drinks gratuities and excursions. Excludes flights.

Emirates’ global seat sale includes Dubai from €399, Hong Kong from €489, Johannesburg from €499 and Sydney from €929. Book by 23rd January for selected departures up to 19th June 2017.

Classic Resorts is offering seven nights in the 5-star Lux Belle Mare Hotel, Mauritius, from €1,599 in June. Price includes flights, transfers and taxes. Book by 28th February.

Bookabed’s exclusive Spanish offers include the Mediterranean Suites, Salou from €8; Vistamar, Benalmadena from €21 and the Garbi Park, Lloret de Mar from €20. Prices are per person per night based on 2 sharing in May.