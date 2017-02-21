Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 21st February 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €709 on 10th March and €749 on 24th March. Price includes flights, transfers, and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night Northern Europe cruise onboard Independence of the Seas from €1,269 on 7th July. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Celebrity Cruises is offering an 11-night Best of the Western Mediterranean cruise onboard Celebrity Reflection from €1,139 on 8th May. Price is cruise only based on an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an ocean view for an additional €559 and receive a free drinks package.

Topflight is offering a luxury five-night cruise and stay in Rome with Silversea Cruises. Price of €1,399 includes flights to Rome, transfers, one night pre-cruise in a 5-star hotel, four nights all-inclusive Med cruise in a suite onboard Silver Spirit, with butler service, and a guided tour of Rome.

Crystal Ski is offering a last-minute ski deal to La Thuile, Italy. Price for four sharing in the Planibel Apartments is €299 per person, including flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Rocamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, from €359 on 4th May. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Sunway is offering a seven-night stay in the 5-star Melia Madeira Mare from €799 throughout July. Price includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and hotel on a B&B basis.

Club Med is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Kamarina Resort, Sicily. Price for two adults and two children (under 6) for seven nights on 17th June is €2,749. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

BookaBed is offering a two-centre Los Angeles and Las Vegas trip from €1,057 per person based on travelling in November. Price includes all flights, taxes, four nights in the 3-star Hollywood Hills and four nights in the MGM Grand & Casino. Other hotels are available, and a €100 deposit secures the booking.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night holiday to Cuba from €1,799 departing from 1st May – 25th June. Price includes three nights B&B in a 4-star hotel in Havana and seven nights all-inclusive in Varadero, flights and transfers. Book by 28th February.

SuperBreak’s Mother’s Day gift ideas include a ticket to Evita in the Bord Gais Theatre and an overnight stay in the 4-star Ballsbridge Hotel on a B&B basis, for €133.50 per person.

KLM’s seat sale includes Dubai from €336, Beijing from €465 and Panama from €700. Prices are return and include taxes.

Aer Lingus’s May sale includes Amsterdam from €34.99, Nice and Barcelona from €44.99, and Madrid and Milan from €44.99. Prices are one way including taxes. Book by 27th February for selected May departures.

British Airways is offering flights from Dublin to Ibiza from €49 during the summer months. Price is one way including taxes.