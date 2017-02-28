Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 28th February 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s late deals include Morocco ex Dublin from €199 and Fuerteventura ex Shannon from €349. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 4th March.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the Cay Beach Princess bungalows, Gran Canaria, from €349 on 18th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays’ all-inclusive May offers include Majorca from €399, Bulgaria from €499, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Kos and Rhodes from €599. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage, for seven nights.

Topflight’s Highlights of Puglia tour includes flights, a 4-star hotel on a B&B basis and three excursions. Tour departs on 17th April and costs €749 per person.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering a seven-night stay in the St Gothard Hotel, Arinsal, from €479 on 12th March. Price includes flights, transfers and hotel on a half-board basis.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night Spain, France and Italy cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,339 on 9th October. Price includes flights from Dublin, staying in an interior stateroom. Upgrade to an oceanview stateroom for an additional €679 and receive a free drinks package.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-nights Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Thomson Majesty from €679 on 10th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an eight-night Western Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas from €1,559 on 1st September. Price includes flights from Dublin.

Sunway is offering an eight-night Las Vegas, Miami and Bahamas combination for €1,210, departing on 7th October. Price includes all flights, a three-night stay in Las Vegas, two nights in Miami, and a three-night all-inclusive Bahamas cruise onboard Norwegian Sky.

Classic Resorts is offering a seven-night all-inclusive honeymoon stay at the 4-star Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel, Mauritius, from €1,349 in May or June. Price includes flights, hotel and all taxes.

Insight Vacations is offering a Glories of Greece eight-day tour from €1,619 on 23rd May. Price includes transfers, meals, and tours. Flights are available with Aer Lingus ex Dublin from €270 per person.

Emirates’ Business Class seat sale includes Hong Kong from €2,255, Mauritius from €2,496 and Sydney from €3,243. Book by 31st March for selected departures up to 14th December.

Etihad Airways’ seat sale includes Abu Dhabi from €420, Bankgkok from €547 and Mumbai from €619. Book by 4th March for selected departures up to 15th April until 10th December.

Aer Lingus is offering 25% off fares to sunny hotspots in Europe in May and June. Book by 13th March.