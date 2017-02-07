Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 7th February 2017

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Trade Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway’s late deals include Morocco from €199, Fuerteventura from €299, and Lanzarote from €379. Prices are for seven nights departing 11th February and include flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Gran Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel from €499 on 24th February. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Falcon Holidays is offering seven nights in the Protur Bahia Azul, Majorca, from €349 on 6th May. Price includes flights from Cork, transfers and checked baggage.

Topflight is offering an Easter break to the Bella Italia, Lake Garda. Price for flights, transfers and accommodation for seven nights is €499 per person, based on two adults and two children sharing and departing 8th April.

Sunway is offering an eight-night trip to Las Vegas, Miami and Bahamas for €999 on 24th September. Price includes flights, a three-night stay in Las Vegas, two-night stay in Miami and a three-night Bahamas cruise onboard Norwegian Sky.

Royal Caribbean International is offering an 11-night Italy, Malta and Spain cruise onboard Vision of the Seas from €999 on 19th April. Price includes flights, transfers and a $100 onboard spend.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a 10-night French Riviera cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €999 on 18th September. Price is based on an interior stateroom on a cruise-only basis. Upgrade to an ocean view stateroom and receive a free drinks package.

Thomson Cruises is offering a seven-night Cosmopolitan Classics cruise onboard TUI Discovery from €1,149 on 13th May. Price includes flights from Dublin, Cork or Shannon, transfers and checked baggage.

Classic Resorts is offering 10 nights all-inclusive in the 4-star Riu Naiboa Resort from €1,039, departing 1st May – 25th June. Book by 9th February.

Insight Vacations is offering a nine-day Dalmatian Elegance tour visiting Trogie, Korcula, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Brac and Split, on 23rd June. Price of €1,963 includes accommodation, meals and excursions, but excludes flights.

SuperBreak is offering a two-night stay in the Days Hotel, Waterloo, London, with tickets and transfers to the Making of Harry Potter at the Warner Bros Studio, from €188 per person. Flights are not included.

Bookabed has an exclusive offer to the BH Mallorca Hotel, with prices for superior suites on an all inclusive basis from €329 per person. Prices include entry to all concerts and parties, based on 2 sharing for seven nights at the end of May.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €455, Kuala Lumpur from €565, and Johannesburg from €589. Book by 28th February.

Aer Lingus’ Valentines offers include Amsterdam and Berlin from €29.99 and Barcelona, Madrid and Milan from €39.99. Prices are one way including taxes, valid from 1st March – 30th April. Book by 13th February.