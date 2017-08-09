Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Click&Go, The Travel Corporation, and 747 Travel all have job opportunities currently on offer.

Click&Go

Click&Go is looking to appoint a Paid Media Executive. The role is as advertised on the company’s careers page, www.clickandgo.com/welcome/careers.

The closing date for applications is Friday 11th August 2017.

The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation seeks a Sales & Event Co-ordinator who will support the sales and marketing team and report to the Country Manager. The salary for this role starts at €22,000 per annum and will suit someone with a travel and tourism qualification.

All applications should go to Sharon Jordan at: sharon.jordan@ttc.com.

747 Travel

747 Travel has vacancies for Travel Consultants in (a) long-haul flights and (b) holiday travel. The posts are full-time and applicants should have a minimum of two / three years’ travel agency experience. Candidates should have proven experience with a strong focus on customer service and GDS skills, whether Travelport or Amadeus.

Applications in writing and in confidence to Michael Caslin at: michaelcaslin@747travel.ie