News

Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Click&Go, The Travel Corporation, and 747 Travel all have job opportunities currently on offer.

Click&Go

Click&Go is looking to appoint a Paid Media Executive. The role is as advertised on the company’s careers page, www.clickandgo.com/welcome/careers.

The closing date for applications is Friday 11th August 2017.

The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation seeks a Sales & Event Co-ordinator who will support the sales and marketing team and report to the Country Manager. The salary for this role starts at €22,000 per annum and will suit someone with a travel and tourism qualification.

All applications should go to Sharon Jordan at: sharon.jordan@ttc.com.

747 Travel

747 Travel has vacancies for Travel Consultants in (a) long-haul flights and (b) holiday travel.  The posts are full-time and applicants should have a minimum of two / three years’ travel agency experience.  Candidates should have proven experience with a strong focus on customer service and GDS skills, whether Travelport or Amadeus.

Applications in writing and in confidence to Michael Caslin at: michaelcaslin@747travel.ie

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
AA b-787

American Airlines Changes Check-in Times at Dublin Airport

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
CAR 2016 Annual Report

CAR Fails to Explain Lowcostholidays Low Bonding Level

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2017
Read More
ONAT; DZT; Conférence de presse; Pressekonferenz; 2017

Beatrix Haun Appointed Director of GNTO UK and Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
Silversea Silver Muse

Win €250 Gift Card for Treatwell from Silversea

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
ITAA_17

ITAA Conference in Porto, Portugal, from 12th-15th October

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
EyeforTravel Chatbots in Travel

EyeforTravel on Everything You Need to Know About Chatbots in Travel

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 8th August 2017

Sarah SlatteryAugust 8, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries - Walking in Wales

Irish Ferries Floats Irish Sea Sale Savings for Motorists

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland