Travel Trade Representation (TTR) Launch New Travel Agent Finder Site

Travel Trade Representation (TTR) has launched a new Travel Agent Finder site.

www.travelagentsireland.ie is a consumer facing website that will allow consumers to find their local travel agent and the timing couldn’t be propitious. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the travel industry, not least on travel agents – and the team at TTR are hopeful that this new site will help support Irish travel agents during this challenging times.

Leila McCabe, TTR’s Trade Account Manager, said, “Our new Travel Agent Finder consumer website, which lists every travel agent in Ireland, is a gesture of our continued support to the Irish travel trade. We hope that this new site, and accompanying social media platforms, will help to drive business to travel agents all over Ireland.”

The Travel Agent Finder site lists every travel agent in Ireland and includes links to their website and social media platforms. Consumers can easily find their local travel agent by using the search function, which has the ability to search for travel agents by county or by name.

The site is now in BETA launch and travel agents are invited to go to www.travelagentsireland.ie to check their listing.