Travellers using Dubai hub need to carry a negative COVID-19 test document

Emirates and Dubai have announced that Dubai has updated its entry requirements for inbound travellers. Since 1 August 2020, COVID-19 PCR tests will be required for all travellers arriving to Dubai or transiting Dubai. Travellers heading to Europe from Dubai will also be required to hold a negative PCR test certificate.

In accordance with Government policy, the Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise travellers from Ireland against any non-essential travel.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: ” In the 3 weeks since Dubai re-opened for tourists, we saw more than 1.6 million searches for destination Dubai on emirates.com, and an increase in bookings with travellers coming from more than 30 countries including France, Germany, Malaysia, UK, and US.

Al Redha added: “We know people want to travel, and Emirates is expanding its network to provide more choice to its customers. We have also implemented various measures to assure our customers of a smooth and safe travel experience. Whether visiting Dubai or another Emirates destination, our customers can fly without the worry of procuring COVID-19 insurance which is required by many countries, as Emirates is the first airline to offer free global cover for COVID-19 related expenses if they should unfortunately be tested positive while they are travelling and away from home.”

Dubai is one of the world’s first cities to obtain the “Safe Travels” stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guests’ health and safety. Since re-opening, so far the number of new COVID-19 cases across the UAE to date has remained steady and is on a downward trend.

Emirates currently serves over 65 cities, with safe and convenient connections via its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Customers from Emirates’ network can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai