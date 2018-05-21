Eurostar is First Rail Operator on Travelport Rich Content and Branding

Travelport has announced a new agreement with Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service between the UK and continental Europe via the Channel Tunnel. Under this new agreement, Eurostar becomes the first rail operator to benefit from Travelport’s merchandising solution, Rich Content and Branding.

Simon Tyler, Head of Sales and Business Improvement, Eurostar International, said: “Our agreement with Travelport demonstrates our commitment to better serve the end traveller and marks a new era of indirect distribution for Eurostar. With visually rich content covering our onboard classes of service and range of fares and offers, agents across the world will have at their fingertips the product information they need to represent our offering in the best possible manner. We are looking forward to seeing the benefits this provides to our customers and our business.”

Derek Sharp, Senior Vice Present and Managing Director, Air Commerce at Travelport, added: “Today’s announcement further enhances and strengthens the co-operation between Eurostar and Travelport. It also marks another significant milestone for Rich Content and Branding as Eurostar is the first rail operator that can display rich content in a way that replicates the consumer experience online.”

Launched in 2014, Rich Content and Branding already allows 261 network airlines, including low-cost carriers, and now a rail operator to differentiate themselves through strong visuals and detailed description of their products and services.