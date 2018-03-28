News

Travelport and Air France KLM Sign Rich Content Agreement

Travelport and Air France KLM have signed an agreement for the distribution of content through Travelport’s platform. Air France, KLM and Hop! content on Travelport’s platform will include Travelport’s rich content, branded fares, fare families and multiple ancillaries.

Travelport customers will continue to benefit from Travelport’s tools beyond booking capability that enable workflow automation, change management processes, multiple content integration, robotics for fulfilment and other vital services. Travelport is the only operator of a GDS with the highest level of IATA certification for the deployment of its NDC technology.

This agreement also enables customers selected by Air France Hop! and KLM to access a private channel via Travelport through which they will receive content without the additional distribution surcharge levied by Air France KLM starting 1st April 2018.

Derek Sharp, Travelport’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Air Commerce, said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Air France KLM, one of Europe’s leading airline groups. This is an extension of a long-term relationship that has delivered greater choice to Air France KLM’s customers. We look forward to a continuing productive partnership as we deploy new technology with the airline.”

Emmanuelle Gailland, Vice President Distribution, Air France KLM, said: “Travelport has been a great partner throughout our Private Channel engagement as a transition towards NDC. Both Air France KLM and Travelport will work together to bring NDC content of new fares, products, services and rich media in the marketplace.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

