Travelport Announces Agency Commerce Leadership Changes in EMEA and Americas

Travelport has announced new leadership for its Agency Commerce teams in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and in the Americas.

In EMEA, Damian Hickey (above) will take on the role of Managing Director, Agency Commerce following the departure of Rabih Saab earlier this year. Damian will take up the role from 1st June and will relocate to Travelport’s Langley, UK, base from Singapore, where he currently oversees Travelport’s Air Commerce business in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the Americas, Simon Ferguson will become Managing Director, Agency Commerce for the region, which spans the USA, Canada, and Latin America. Simon takes over from Bret Kidd who will be taking an alternative role within Travelport. Simon will relocate from London, where he currently oversees Travelport’s Northern Europe region and will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, from 1st July.

Jason Clarke, Managing Director for Agency Commerce, said: “I would like to thank Bret for his contribution in leading the Americas over the past two years and congratulate Damian and Simon on their new roles. I am confident that leaders of their calibre will ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers in these critical regions and help them improve their performance with the unique tools and differentiated content only Travelport offers.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

