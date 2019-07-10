Travelport Announces Greg Webb as New Chief Executive

The Travelport board of directors has named Greg Webb as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 August 2019. He succeeds Gordon Wilson, who will step down as President and Chief Executive of Travelport, and will also join Travelport’s Board of Directors.

Greg has over 20 years of experience in the travel technology industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Hospitality, a leading travel technology solutions provider, where he was responsible for strategy, enablement, development, sales, service and support. Prior to Oracle, he was Vice Chairman at Sabre. During his 20-year tenure at Sabre, Greg served in various executive positions across product development and marketing and ultimately led Sabre’s largest business unit, Sabre Travel Network. He has also served as Chief Information Officer of BellSouth and is a member of the Board of Directors of Zyston, a security advisory firm.

Gordon Wilson said: “I celebrated 28 years with the company in May and have been President and Chief Executive since 2011. It is time for me to hand over to someone else to run this business and the recent change in ownership of Travelport is the right occasion for this to happen. I firmly believe that Travelport’s new investors, Siris Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, will be good for the company and I am delighted to be handing over to an executive as well tenured and experienced in travel technology as Greg Webb. Travelport is a great business full of great people who will work hand-in-hand with Greg, focusing all their collective skills and expertise to take the company to its next level of growth and success.”

Greg Webb said: “I am delighted to be joining Travelport, especially at such an exciting and transformative time for the company. I look forward to working with the Travelport leadership team and employees to continue to deliver innovative solutions and offer our customers great products and great service.”

John Swainson, Executive Chairman of Travelport and Siris Executive Partner, added: “Gordon has been great to work with throughout the process leading to the Siris decision to invest in the company and the transition of its leadership. He has made an enormous contribution to Travelport over the years and we wish him well with his next endeavours. I also want to give a warm welcome to Greg, whose industry knowledge, customer-focused experience and understanding of how to best monetise technology platforms will provide Travelport with strong leadership in this new era.”