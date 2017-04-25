Travelport Appoints Julian Eccles to Lead PR

Travelport has announced that Julian Eccles has joined the company as its new Vice President for PR and Corporate Communications. He replaces Kate Aldridge who has decided to leave the company later this year.

Julian’s previous roles include VP Corporate Communications at the international telecoms and media company Millicom and Communications Director positions at the European broadcaster Sky, the UK Communications regulator Ofcom, and the English Football Association, as well as Special Adviser at the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport. He began his PR career working at the PR agency Hill & Knowlton working with a variety of global clients.

Travelport recently announced that it had increased its revenue by 6% to US$2.35 billion in 2016 as the company expanded its range of products and services to clients in over 180 countries. It is a leader in the industry in the provision of mobile commerce, B2B commercial payments, airline merchandising capabilities and other travel distribution products provided to corporate and leisure travel agencies, airlines, hotels, car rental companies and rail service providers who interface into its travel commerce platform.

Gordon Wilson, Travelport’s Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted Julian will be joining the Travelport team. His background in promoting rapidly-changing companies combined with an exceptional breadth of experience will help us tell our growth and transformation story in even more compelling ways. I would also like to pay tribute to the fantastic work done by Kate in her time at Travelport. She has been a major contributor to the company’s reputation globally and was pivotal in the communications element of our successful IPO in September 2014.”

Julian said: “Travelport operates in a highly competitive and fast-moving environment so I relish the opportunity of joining the team and engaging new audiences with the company.”