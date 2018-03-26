News

Travelport Appoints Riona as New Country Manager for Ireland

Travelport has appointed Riona McGrath as Country Manager for Ireland. Riona replaces Sinead Reilly who held the role for six years before taking on the new role of Strategic Account Director for Travelport in the Northern European region.

Riona McGrath, Country Manager Ireland, Travelport

Riona will be responsible for managing operations in Ireland while accelerating its growth through introducing new initiatives that meet and exceed the evolving needs of Travelport customers and industry partners. She will report to Paul Broughton, Regional Director for the UK and Ireland, and be based at Travelport’s office in Dublin.

From 2016 to 2018 Riona was Head of Sales and Marketing for International House Dublin, an English language training school and a member of the renowned International House World Organisation, one of the largest English language teaching and teacher training organisations in the world. Prior to this, she held numerous management positions at CarTrawler, the B2B travel technology platform providing multimodal transport solutions in the vehicle rental sector, where she spent six years.

Paul Broughton said: “I am delighted to welcome Riona to Travelport as the new Country Manager to lead our important operation in Ireland. Her wealth of commercial, sales and account management experience will enable us to further build on the recent successes that we have seen in the region.”

Riona said: “This is an exciting time for Travelport and I am delighted to be leading its highly knowledgeable and experienced team in Ireland. It’s my aim to increase the strong presence and capability that Travelport has in the country to further help the Irish travel industry provide travellers with more choice, more personalisation, and more flexibility than ever before.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

