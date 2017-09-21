Travelport Appoints Sinead Reilly in New Role of Strategic Account Director for Northern Europe

Travelport has announced the appointment of Sinead Reilly in the new role of Strategic Account Director for the Northern European Region. Currently, Country Manager for Ireland, Sinead will be accountable for Travelport’s largest customer accounts in the region, some of which already trade in the UK and Ireland, heading a team of technical and project management resources, including specialist account managers.

This new role follows five years of managing operations and accelerating growth for Travelport’s Irish business. Sinead will remain based in Dublin, and continue to work closely with and support the Travelport Ireland team, helping them to adopt best practice approaches that will enable customers to make the most from their technology partnership with Travelport.

Simon Ferguson, Travelport’s Managing Director for Northern Europe, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sinead to the wider European team, and congratulate her on an excellent five years leading our business in Ireland. We look forward to confirming a successor as soon as possible, and continue the great work she has done supporting our customers and industry partners in Ireland.”

Sinead said: “I am excited at the prospect of taking on this new challenge within Travelport and delighted at the opportunity that it brings for us here in Ireland. Learning from others in Europe and developing my skills can only add further support, knowledge and direction to the Travelport team and offering in Ireland.

“I am confident that we will bring additional insight to any travel discussion and challenge the industry to remain focused on technology and the improvements that the right technology partner can bring to your business. I am equally delighted that I will continue to be based in our Travelport Dublin office and as such will remain connected to the local market, to my much-valued colleagues on the Travelport Ireland Sales team and our respected customer base here in Ireland, offering a strengthened voice to the Irish travel industry in Europe.”