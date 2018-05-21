Travelport Hosts the Trade for Golf and Spa

Travelport welcomed golfers and body worshippers to Portmarnock Links and Resort for its annual customer Golf and Spa day. New Country Manager Ireland Riona McGrath was present for her first social and networking event and was warmly welcomed by all guests.

On a beautiful early summer day, the golfers got in the swing and enjoyed the wonderful but at times difficult challenge – and for some it was a challenge! Meanwhile the ladies enjoyed the luxury of the spa treatments.

After golf the evening commenced with a reception in the hotel’s Secret Garden, which was a beautiful venue for pre-dinner drinks in the open with the Shibeen Cabin nearby for those who preferred to be indoors.

Dinner followed in a private dining room and Sinead Reilly, recently promoted to Strategic Account Manager, Northern Europe, and who had spent two and a half hours on the M50 getting from CAPA at Powerscourt, was delighted to welcome new Country Manager, Riona McGrath. Sinead looked forward to working together with Riona to continue to develop the Travelport brand.

Sharon Lyons was presented with a big ‘Thank You’ bouquet of flowers for her trojan work in putting together the event.

Dave Conlon presented the prizes for the golf to the winners, with John Spollen, John Cassidy Travel, coming out top, followed by Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel, in second and Jimmy Lennox, World Travel Centre, third.