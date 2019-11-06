News

Travelport Invests in New IDA Ireland-Supported Inside Sales Centre in Dublin

Travelport Invests in New IDA Ireland-Supported Inside Sales Centre in Dublin

Travelport has announced a further investment in its Dublin operations through the creation of an inside sales centre. Recruitment is underway for the new positions and interested candidates can find more information here: www.travelport.com/careers

The sales centre will be supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and will focus initially on growing Travelport’s small-to-medium-tier customer base across Europe. Initial hiring will target sales, account management and customer support, with 22 new positions expected to be created in the first year and further recruitment planned over the following two years.

Paul Broughton, Director of Business Development for Europe, Travelport, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our operations in Dublin. The creation of an inside sales team is proof of our commitment to the Irish economy and comes on the back of four years of strong results and development since we established our digital operations here. Our decision to locate this European inside sales centre in Dublin is also due to the availability of highly skilled people for these roles.”

Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive, IDA Ireland, said: “This expansion, supporting Travelport’s ongoing operations and future development, is very welcome and will enhance the technology offering in the travel and tourism space in Ireland. It is also a vote of confidence by the company and shows continued commitment to its Dublin operations. I wish them continued success and growth here.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Airways Partners with Tourism Malaysia for New Campaign

Neil SteedmanNovember 6, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Ireland’s Top 10 Festive Destinations this Christmas

Neil SteedmanNovember 6, 2019
Read More

Tim Carey is October Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodNovember 5, 2019
Read More

Thomas Cook Brand Sold to Fosun Tourism

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

Travelport Signs New Agreement with TAP Air Portugal in Preparation for Future NDC Connections

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

WestJet Commences Calgary-Hawaii Dreamliner Service

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

TAP Lets You Purchase Upgrades with SeatBoost App

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Fund to Support Conservation in the Galapagos

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

SAA Takes Delivery of First of Four New Airbus A350-900s

Neil SteedmanNovember 5, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland