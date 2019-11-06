Travelport Invests in New IDA Ireland-Supported Inside Sales Centre in Dublin

Travelport has announced a further investment in its Dublin operations through the creation of an inside sales centre. Recruitment is underway for the new positions and interested candidates can find more information here: www.travelport.com/careers

The sales centre will be supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and will focus initially on growing Travelport’s small-to-medium-tier customer base across Europe. Initial hiring will target sales, account management and customer support, with 22 new positions expected to be created in the first year and further recruitment planned over the following two years.

Paul Broughton, Director of Business Development for Europe, Travelport, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our operations in Dublin. The creation of an inside sales team is proof of our commitment to the Irish economy and comes on the back of four years of strong results and development since we established our digital operations here. Our decision to locate this European inside sales centre in Dublin is also due to the availability of highly skilled people for these roles.”

Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive, IDA Ireland, said: “This expansion, supporting Travelport’s ongoing operations and future development, is very welcome and will enhance the technology offering in the travel and tourism space in Ireland. It is also a vote of confidence by the company and shows continued commitment to its Dublin operations. I wish them continued success and growth here.”