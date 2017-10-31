News

Travelport to Offer Hertz Full Inventory and Rates with Renewed Distribution Agreement

Travelport has announced a new agreement with the Hertz Corporation that gives Travelport’s online, offline, and corporate customers access to Hertz’s full worldwide inventory of rental vehicle rates, including its popular prepaid rates found on Hertz.com and the Hertz mobile app.

Travelport-connected agencies currently manage over 94 million car rental days annually sourced from a variety of global suppliers. The new agreement builds on its extensive Beyond Air portfolio and further strengthens Travelport’s leadership position as one of the world’s leading B2B commerce platforms of car rental content, connecting travel agents to a world of travel choice from over 37,000 car rental locations globally.

Over 68,000 Travelport-connected travel agencies will receive real-time access to Hertz’s full inventory, which will become available to shop, book and pay through Travelport’s point-of-sale tool, Smartpoint, as well as via Travelport’s Universal API used by online travel agencies and travel management companies across the globe. Enhancing the quality of ground transport services content provided to travel agency customers empowers agents to upsell and increase revenues by attaching more car bookings per airline tickets.

“As the global car rental industry continues to grow, so has travel seller and consumer desire for easier access to a broader range of rate types,” said Steve Matise, Travelport’s Vice President and Global Head of Car and Ground Transport Sourcing. “With this agreement, Hertz benefits from Travelport’s technologies, and Travelport’s customers and travellers alike benefit from easily accessing both pre- and post-pay rates from Hertz and other rental car providers that are made accessible via Travelport API products and Travelport Smartpoint.”

