Travelport Reaches 50 Trip Assist Agency Customers

Travelport has now signed up over 50 agency customers across five continents to its Trip Assist white-label mobile app.

Trip Assist is a branded mobile app designed specifically for travel agencies to help strengthen traveller engagement, support travel programme compliance, and reduce service costs by delivering an improved travel experience. It offers rich functionality for Apple and Android devices, including smart itinerary management, day-of-travel assistance, click-to-call agent support, and flexible messaging capabilities including rich push and Facebook Messenger.

According to Travelport’s 2018 global survey of 16,000 travellers, mobile engagement is crucial to both leisure (67%) and business (69%) travellers. They view centralised itinerary management tools, such as Trip Assist, as critical to providing them with a seamless experience from pre-trip to booking and on through until they arrive home.

Stephen Shurrock, Chief Commercial Officer, Travelport, said: “The strong demand for Trip Assist by many of the world’s smartest agencies demonstrates their continuing desire to engage with travellers at all stages of their travel journey. It also satisfies the customers’ expectation to have all the information they need to manage their travel experience in a single, easy to use app tailor-made for a device they are already carrying and using throughout their trip. Trip Assist is a great example of how our platform provides choice, performance, experience and intelligence to our customers and their travellers through unique content and technology.”

In addition to Trip Assist, Travelport’s mobile products include Fusion, a branded mobile engagement solution built specifically for airlines, and fully bespoke mobile solutions for leading travel brands including BCD Travel, easyJet, Singapore Airlines and many more. Travelport has won over 30 awards since 2014 for its travel apps, including a platinum award for ‘Best Mobile App Design’ at Best Mobile App awards in 2018 for the BCD Travel app and ‘Best Transaction Experience’ at the User Experience UK awards for the easyJet app in 2017.