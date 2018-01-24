News

Travelport Rich Content and Branding Passes 250 Airlines Milestone

Travelport now has over 250 airlines using its Rich Content and Branding merchandising tool that gives agencies and travel bookers a graphically rich experience when searching for and booking branded fares and ancillaries.

Launched in 2014, Rich Content and Branding allows network airlines and low-cost carriers to differentiate themselves through strong visuals and detailed descriptions of their products and services. This gives OTAs, travel agencies and bookers a real understanding of each airline’s offering and an excellent service to their customers when booking.

Airlines benefiting from branded fares and ancillaries include:

  • British Airways: branded fares across its domestic and global network
  • Air France-KLM: branded fares as well as bags, sports equipment and pets
  • Lufthansa: branded fares and several ancillaries such as bags and unaccompanied minors
  • Iberia: branded fares as well as bags
  • Smaller and low-cost airlines such as Aegean, Ryanair and Loganair

Major airlines currently or soon offering access to their branded fares through Rich Content and Branding include Delta Air Lines, China Southern Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Norwegian Air, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), and Avianca.

In addition, an increasing number of airlines such as Etihad Airways and Jetstar are introducing no-bag fares on long-haul routes, a development fully supported by Travelport’s Rich Content and Branding tool.

Last month Travelport was certified by the International Air Transport Association as a ‘Level 3’ aggregator under IATA’s New Distribution Capability initiative intended to create a new distribution standard for the airline industry.

Stephen Shurrock, Travelport’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The achievement of this milestone highlights the multiple benefits Travelport delivers to carriers and agencies by displaying content in a way that replicates the consumer experience online. In an era when agencies and airlines receive and send content over multiple channels, Rich Content and Branding continues to stand out as a highly effective means of selling and up-selling products – from branded fares and ancillaries such as paid seats to the recently introduced no bag fares on long-haul services. In 2018, Travelport is now the best equipped platform to serve airlines and agencies with the content they need to serve their customers.”

A video highlighting Rich Content and Branding can be viewed here.

