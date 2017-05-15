Travelport Thanks Agents at Annual Golf Outing

Golfers who braved the fast greens of Lee Valley Golf Club in Cork on Thursday 11th May were rewarded with a great day out at the Travelport annual golf outing, experiencing a real test of golf and wide fairways and fast greens – although some complained that the greens were so fast the second putts turned into chips.

The 5-star Hayfield Manor on the outskirts of Cork City was the magnificent venue for the evening hospitality, which commenced with a drinks reception hosted by Paul Broughton and Sinead Reilly along with the Travelport Ireland team (above).

Sinead, who attended the event in spite of being on maternity leave looking after her new baby boy, was back in the fold ensuring that all were well looked after, ably assisted by Sharon Lyons, whose artistic talent was in evidence with beautiful table plans and place names that added to the enjoyment of all who attended.

Paul and Sinead welcomed the 40 guests to the Rebel County and thanked them for their continued support in 2017 and looked forward to this continuing well into the future.

David Conlon did an excellent job looking after the golf competition. Lee Osborne, playing off a handicap of 20, was the Overall winner with an excellent score of 36 points – and he also won Nearest The Pin. Second Overall was Stephen Aston with 28 points, playing off 12.

Front 9 was won by Don Shearer with 17 points (14) and Martin Skelly won the Back 9 with 16 points (20).