Travelport Thanks Agents at Annual Golf Outing

Golfers who braved the fast greens of Lee Valley Golf Club in Cork on Thursday 11th May were rewarded with a great day out at the Travelport annual golf outing, experiencing a real test of golf and wide fairways and fast greens – although some complained that the greens were so fast the second putts turned into chips.

The 5-star Hayfield Manor on the outskirts of Cork City was the magnificent venue for the evening hospitality, which commenced with a drinks reception hosted by Paul Broughton and Sinead Reilly along with the Travelport Ireland team (above).

Travelport hosts Paul Broughton and Sinead Reilly

Sinead, who attended the event in spite of being on maternity leave looking after her new baby boy, was back in the fold ensuring that all were well looked after, ably assisted by Sharon Lyons, whose artistic talent was in evidence with beautiful table plans and place names that added to the enjoyment of all who attended.

Paul and Sinead welcomed the 40 guests to the Rebel County and thanked them for their continued support in 2017 and looked forward to this continuing well into the future.

David Conlon, Travelport, presents Overall winner Lee Osborne, BookaBed, with his prize

David Conlon did an excellent job looking after the golf competition. Lee Osborne, playing off a handicap of 20, was the Overall winner with an excellent score of 36 points – and he also won Nearest The Pin. Second Overall was Stephen Aston with 28 points, playing off 12.

Second place Overall winner Stephen Aston, Clubworld Travel, with David Conlon

Front 9 was won by Don Shearer with 17 points (14) and Martin Skelly won the Back 9 with 16 points (20).

David O’Grady, eTravel; David Taylor, Travelport; and Aidan Coughlan, World Travel Centre; with Sinead and Paul

David O’Grady, eTravel; David Taylor, Travelport; and Aidan Coughlan, World Travel Centre; with Sinead and Paul

Miriam Skelly, Navan Travel; Mary Jones and Rosemary O’Connell, Lee Travel; Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel; and Ciara McConnell, Travel Counsellors

Sharon Lyons, Travelport, with Declan O’Connell, Lee Travel

Alan and Janet O’Doherty, ITC Travel; Celine Neenan, Neenan Travel; Dominic Burke, Travel Centres; and Alan Neenan, Neenan Travel

Martin Skelly, Navan Travel; Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; and Lee Osborne, BookaBed

Tom Randles, J Barter Travel Group, and Deirdre Fitzgerald, Corporate Travel Management

Carol Anne O’Neill, Worldchoice Ireland; Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel; and Delia Aston, Clubworld Travel

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

