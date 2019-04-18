News

Trish and Siobhan Are Off to Cyprus with Sunway and Constantinou Bros

Trish and Siobhan Are Off to Cyprus with Sunway and Constantinou Bros

Sunway welcomed back Constantinou Bros, the Cypriot hotel group, back to Dublin for the second time to promote their wonderful product to the Irish trade and media. The event took place at Peploe’s Restaurant on St Stephens Green.

Ellis Burns, Constantinou Bros; Tanya Airey, Sunway; Siobhan Geraghty, Cavan Travel; Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel; and Aristos Diomedous, Constantinou Bros.

Presentations by Aristos Diomedous and Ellis Burns for the hotels informed the trade of new aspects taking place and how Cyprus had changed in the past 15 years, with great weather from March to November, wonderful scenery, beaches and mountains.

Hilary Mahon, Sunway; Andrea Power, TUI; Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel; and Cora Munds, JustSplit.com

Ellis gave an update of the three seafront properties in Paphos, which have all undergone substantial upgrades and offer facilities second to none.

Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway; Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel’ and Nikki Doyle, Sunway

Tanya Airey from Sunway thanked the representatives from Constantinou Bros. Hotels for returning to Dublin and looked forward to a successful 2019 for the Group.

Mary Dalton, Sunway; Aristos Diomedous, Constantinou Bros; and Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker

Two lucky and delighted winners of the prize draw of flights and seven-night stays in Constantinou Bros. hotels were Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel, and Siobhan Geraghty, Cavan Travel.

Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel; anya Airey, Sunway; and Yvonne Donohoe, Donohoe Travel

Philip Airey, Sunway, with Martin Skelly, Navan Travel

Ellis Burns, Constantinou Bros, and Anita Kelly, Sunway

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean Welcomes Spectrum of the Seas to the Fleet

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Emirates Rolls Out Special Easter Menus

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Extra Busy Easter Weekend at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Record Easter Weekend at Dublin Airport With Passenger Numbers Up 6%

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way on Route 350

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

VistaPet Takes to the Skies

Neil SteedmanApril 18, 2019
Read More

Five-Star Wedding Package in The Phoenicia Hotel, Malta

Michael FloodApril 16, 2019
Read More

Uniworld Sixth Super Ship Sailing the Bordeaux Region

Michael FloodApril 16, 2019
Read More

Visit USA Roadshow Comes to The Clarence in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldApril 16, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland