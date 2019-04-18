Trish and Siobhan Are Off to Cyprus with Sunway and Constantinou Bros

Sunway welcomed back Constantinou Bros, the Cypriot hotel group, back to Dublin for the second time to promote their wonderful product to the Irish trade and media. The event took place at Peploe’s Restaurant on St Stephens Green.

Presentations by Aristos Diomedous and Ellis Burns for the hotels informed the trade of new aspects taking place and how Cyprus had changed in the past 15 years, with great weather from March to November, wonderful scenery, beaches and mountains.

Ellis gave an update of the three seafront properties in Paphos, which have all undergone substantial upgrades and offer facilities second to none.

Tanya Airey from Sunway thanked the representatives from Constantinou Bros. Hotels for returning to Dublin and looked forward to a successful 2019 for the Group.

Two lucky and delighted winners of the prize draw of flights and seven-night stays in Constantinou Bros. hotels were Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel, and Siobhan Geraghty, Cavan Travel.