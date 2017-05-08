Trish is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ April Winner – Final on Thursday

Blue Insurance has announced that the final of the ‘Polo Magnifico’ competition will take place on 11th May 2017 in Saba Clarendon Street and that the winner of the April draw is Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel.ie.

‘Polo Magnifico’, in association with Frank Keane Volkswagen, started in April 2016 and finished in April 2017. The competition is giving one lucky travel agent the chance to take home a brand-new Volkswagen Polo.

The final will take place this Thursday, 11th May, at 7.30pm in Saba Clarendon Street, with pre-drinks in The Drury Buildings from 6.30pm, where one of the lucky finalists is guaranteed to take home a brand-new Volkswagen Polo. Each of the 13 monthly winners will also take home an iPad Mini for their troubles.