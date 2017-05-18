News

Trivago Launches New Dashboard in Hotel Manager

One in two travellers uses meta search when finding their hotel, and with continued growth meta search is now a main channel for both direct and indirect hotel bookings.

It is increasingly important for hoteliers to track their hotel’s performance. To this end, and in response to requests from users, Trivago has launched a new dashboard in Trivago Hotel Manager.

This new dashboard provides a range of actionable data to hoteliers, including:

  • Profile strength score and recommended actions to increase it
  • Conversion funnel showing number of searches for hotels in their area, engagement with their hotel profile, and visits to their hotel website
  • Impact of activities on profile engagement and bookings
  • Summary of bookings and revenue across all channels

All of this information is free to the hotelier.

