True North Luxury Adventure Cruises

True North offers Luxury Adventure Cruises all around the magnificent Australian coast and in the stunning waters of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. The True North Adventure Cruises team were in Dublin to brief Irish Travel Trade News and the trade on the amazing features of this truly luxury product.

The flagship cruise is the Kimberly Wilderness cruise – the Kimberly coastline is truly one the world’s great wilderness areas. Guests can explore secluded beaches and river inlets, and marvel at spectacular waterfalls, awe-inspiring gorges, ancient cultural history, and indigenous rock art.

Other cruise itineraries include the stunning waters of West Papua in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea where the guests can see the Komodo dragons, the Whale Sharks at Cenderawasih Bay, and and cruise up the Sepik river in Papua New Guinea.

The cruiser True North was purpose built to sail deep into the heart of the wilderness and can visit untouched areas that larger ships cannot access. Guests enjoy only the highest quality experiences courtesy of the ship’s onboard naturalists and marine biologists, a helicopter, six dedicated expedition boats, and a knowledgeable crew of 20 who tend to the every need of just 36 guests.

Truly a memorable luxury adventure cruise.