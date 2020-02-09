News

Trvl.com Hotel Booking Platform for Travel Agents

www.Trvl.com has built a one-stop internet booking platform that gives travel agents access to over two million hotels of five main global internet brands and pays commission for every booking made.

Major global partners include Booking.com, Hotels.com, Expedia, Agoda and Priceline… and there’s more to come in the coming months.

You can also price and compare the commission available on accommodation, including exclusive industry discounts from 20% to 65%.

www.Trvl.com invites you to register your agency and check out the product for yourself.

