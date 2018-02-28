Try the New Easy-to-Use Flexible Autos Website

The new Flexible Autos website was launched in December 2017 – we have made a number of changes to the site that make it more user friendly and which speed up the booking process.

The new website now shows detailed breakdowns of items, such as terms and conditions, what the different fuel policies mean, and a detailed breakdown of the excess policy. We also offer maps on our site to show exactly where our suppliers’ offices are located, along with their opening hours. We have also included a jargon buster that will help you and your clients feel more comfortable booking car hire.

For a full overview of our new website, please visit:

www.flexibleautos.com