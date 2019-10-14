TTC and Hertz are Collecting Old Brochures for Recycling

As part of their on-going commitment to sustainability, TTC has teamed up with Hertz Ireland to travel out and collect all unused TTC 2019 brochures to be recycled.

This Monday and Tuesday (14-15 October), Adam and Brian will be driving around Dublin and the surrounding areas in their Hertz rent-a-van and stopping by agencies to collect any leftover Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Trafalgar or Costsaver brochures that you may have. These brochures will be taken to a local recycling plant to ensure TTC continues its efforts to protect our planet, people and wildlife.

Did you know recycling one tonne of paper can save 17 trees, 7,000 gallons of water, 380 gallons of oil, 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space, and 4,000 kilowatts of energy? That’s enough to power the average Irish home for six months!

This initiative is part of the Travel Corporation’s Make Travel Matter pledge to our planet. Read the TTC pledge here.