TTC Invites Agents to Join Them in Cork and Kinsale

This week The Travel Corporation has launched its exciting Agent Evening taking place in Cork this May.  How can you secure your spot at this incredible Evening in Cork event, you ask? It’s simple! Book any Insight Vacations Tour or Uniworld Boutique River Cruise and automatically WIN two spaces for you and another member of your agency on TTC’s exclusive 40-person Agent Evening in Cork on 5th May 2017 in conjunction with the Spanish Tourist Office.

Here’s a sneak peek at what the 40 lucky agents can look forward to: The evening will begin at the elegant Imperial Hotel in Cork where they will enjoy pre-drinks. Then, they will be transported in style from Cork City to Kinsale onboard a luxury Insight Vacations coach. Once arrived in Kinsale, they will be treated to drinks and a sumptuous dinner at the award-winning Man Friday restaurant while taking in the relaxing ambiance overlooking Kinsale’s stunning inner harbour. At the end of the evening, they will return back to the Imperial Hotel on the Insight Vacations coach.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

