Tui Adjusts Summer Capacity as Bookings Stall

Tui Group has adjusted its capacity for the summer months down to 75 per cent of 2019 levels, down from a previously predicted 80 per cent. At today’s AGM, however, the company described its bookings as ‘encouraging’ and said in a statement, “customer demand is there, people want to travel.”

Group-wide bookings for summer holidays – including rebookings and redemption of vouchers – remain unchanged.at 2.8 million, which is 60 per cent below 2019 levels. But the group reported an increase of 22 per cent on the average sales price for summer as a a result of a “higher share of booked package holidays.”

Since February, Tui has taken 180,000 bookings for the peak summer months (July to September), according to group CEO Fritz Joussen.

“Unlike in the summer of 2020, vaccines from various manufacturers will be available in the summer of 2021, vaccinations have begun and travellers will be able to use rapid and self-tests. This is significant progress,” Joussen said.

“Testing and vaccination are important to get out of the pandemic and allow families to have a normal summer of travel.”

Yesterday, March 24, Tui announced the closure of 48 high street shops, but the affected 273 employees will be offered new roles elsewhere, according to the company. This follows on from the closure of 166 shops announced in July 2020 which affected up to 900 jobs. However, the UK’s largest tour operator will still have 314 high street retail stores. TUI Ireland operates five stores in Dublin, two in Cork and one each in Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford. Tui also has 12 shops in Northern Ireland.