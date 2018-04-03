News

TUI Announces Expanded Summer 2019 Programme

TUI has announced its summer 2019 programme with additional flights to eight destinations, including new packages to Paphos in Cyprus and Dalaman in Turkey direct from Dublin. The programme will be on sale from Thursday 5th April.S19_Launch_img (LR)

•  New destinations of Paphos, Cyprus, and Dalaman, Turkey, offer a wide range of TUI’s unique concept resorts including TUI Sensatori, Holiday Village, Splashworld Resorts, TUI Family Life, and adult-only TUI Sensimar hotels.

•  Additional flights to six destinations, bringing growth as well as more choice of 10- and 11-night stays.

•  New concept hotels, including a Holiday Village in Lanzarote, TUI Blue in Portugal, and Suneoclub resorts in Kos and Zante.

The continuing popularity of Majorca and Ibiza, the enduring appeal and consistent value of Crete, Zante, Rhodes and Bulgaria, and the resurgence of Cyprus and Turkey are reflected in the programme.  Recognising that not everyone wants to holiday for seven or 14 nights, customers can find more 10- and 11-night stays across the programme.

Belinda Vazquez

Belinda Vazquez, Director, TUI Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce our summer 2019 programme, revealing ambitious growth and even greater choice for Irish holidaymakers. We are focusing firmly on growing our amazing range of holidays through an extended flying programme, concentrated on the core destinations that Irish holidaymakers want to travel to, while offering the flexibility of the holiday durations they want. This, on top of our already impressive range of destinations that include traditional beach resorts, our long-haul destination Cancun and our scenic European Lakes & Mountains collection, we are predicting a strong interest in our summer 2019 programme.”

Antoinette Young

Antoinette Young, Distribution Manager, added: “Summer 2019 with TUI will provide exceptional choice to Irish holidaymakers and we are delighted to once again expand our exclusive holiday concept range across our destinations. With over 80 concept hotels across 17 destinations, including hotels from our Holiday Village, Splash World, TUI Family life, TUI Sensatori, TUI Sensimar, TUI Magic Life, TUI Blue and SuneoClub collections, there is something to suit families, couples and adults alike. Thousands of free child places and low booking deposits will be available across our programme, which is a great reason to secure your holiday early.”

NEW: Paphos, CyprusS19_Paphos_Cyprus (LR)

Cyprus is an island for everyone and the Paphos region is a firm holiday favourite. Paphos Town itself has a traditional look and feel, with cobbled streets and shaded pavement cafes, while a modern harbour is packed with buzzing bars and restaurants, giving it an old meets new resort feel. Paphos has 12 Blue Flag beaches, an array of harbour-front seafood restaurants and tavernas, and a 700-sq km forest filled with native Cypriot trees – ideal for a romantic picnic or afternoon strolls with the family.

TUI’s exclusive Holiday Village and Splashworld resorts are perfect for families, while those looking for adults-only can choose from two Sensimar hotels. Set in the heart of the exclusive Aphrodite Hills complex is TUI’s Sensatori pairing, an award-winning spa with infinity-edged pools and an impressive choice of restaurants.

NEW: Dalaman, Turkey

Slicing into Turkey’s south-west coast, the Dalaman area’s appeal begins with its beaches. Known as the Turquoise Coast, the shoreline is a chain of coves, bays and long stretches of sand all lapped by turquoise waters and some only accessible by boat. A choice of resorts ranges from bustling Marmaris to Olu Deniz, a protected beauty spot and home to the famous Blue Lagoon. TUI has a wide range of its exclusive hotels throughout the Turquoise Coast, including a Holiday Village, TUI Family Life, TUI Sensatori and TUI Blue.

The programme for summer 2019 will be on sale from Thursday 5th April. To make the most of your summer 2019 holidays, TUI is offering lots of reasons to secure your holiday now. There are thousands of free child places available.

