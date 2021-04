Tui boss ‘Optimistic’ for Foreign Summer Holidays

The boss of Europe’s largest tour company has said he is “optimistic” the summer holiday season can be saved with successful vaccine programmes.

In an interview with the BBC, Tui Group chief executive Friedrich Joussen said bookings in March had hit 2.8 million, with the company expecting to operate up to 75pc of its normal schedule for the summer season.

