Tui Cancels Florida Holidays Until May

Tui has cancelled all its holidays to Florida up to and including 30 April because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The company stated on its website that affected customers are being contacted to discuss their options, including changing their booking to another holiday or receiving a full refund.

“We understand holidays to Florida are an exciting and special time for families, and whilst the situation is out of our control, we’d like to apologise for the disappointment this may cause.”

“We will continue to review our Florida programme in line with updated travel advice.”

 

