TUI closing 166 shops in the UK and Ireland

The largest Tour Operator in Europe,TUI UK and Ireland,have announced the closure of 166 shops.These closures are a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a tsunami effect on the travel industry.

The company posted losses of €822 million for the first half of 2020.

In Ireland they operate a total of 10 shops, with five of these in Dublin,with another five outside the capitol.However it is not clear at this time how many of these will be closed.

Tui’s UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: ‘We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it’s in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.