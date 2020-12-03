News

TUI Deals Ex-Dublin for Christmas and New Year

TUI Ireland is offering seven-night deals from Dublin to the Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year, as well as 2021 deals to Gran Canaria, Majorca, Corfu and Marmaris with deposits from €75pp.

Christmas:

  • 24 December, Lanzarote, 3*+ Hyde Park Lane Suites, SC, from €459pp, €979 (2+1), or €1,129 (2+2).
  • 24 December, Lanzarote, 4* Rio Playa Blanca, AI, from €579pp, €1,599 (2+1), or €2,039 (2+2).

New Year:

  • 28 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, SC, from €439pp, €1,239 (2+1), or €1,699 (2+2).
  • 28 December, Gran Canaria, 4* TUI BLUE Las Pitas, HB, from €719pp, €1,569 (2+1), or €1,859 (2+2).
  • 28 December, Gran Canaria, 3* Mirador Maspalomas By Dunas, AI, from €759pp, €2,259 (2+1), or €2,899 (2+2).
  • 31 December, Lanzarote, 3*+ Cinco Plaza Apartments, SC, from €639pp, €1,559 (2+1), or €1,949 (2+2).
  • 31 December, Lanzarote, 3*+ TUI SUNEO El Trebol, AI, from €769pp, €2,129 (2+1), or €2,799 (2+2).

*Free amends are available for new and existing bookings made before 31 December 2020 and travelling up to 30 April 2021. T&Cs apply.

2021 Deals – Deposits from €75pp

  • 4 March, Gran Canaria, 3* Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, SC, from €499pps (Covid-19 cover included*)
  • 29 April, Corfu, 3*+ Cinco Plazas, Puerto del Carmen, SC, from €499pps (Covid-19 cover included*)
  • 14 May, Corfu, 3* Michelangelo Resort, Kassiopi, HB, from €449pps
  • 7 June, Turkey, 3* Club Evin, Marmaris, SC, from €549pps
  • 1 May Majorca, 4* TUI BLUR Rocador, Cala d’Or, HB, from €649pps
  • 7 June, Turkey, 4*+ TUI BLUE Grand Azur, Marmaris, AI, from €909pps
  • Family offer: 2 June, Ibiza, 4* TUI BLUE Aura, Port des Torrent AI, from €2,089 (2+1), €2,769 (2+2) – both prices include a free child place
  • Family offer: 29 July, Majorca, 5* Holiday Village Majorca, Calla Millor, AI, from €3,019 (2+1), 2+2 from €4,059 (2+2) – both prices include a free child place

* Covid-19 cover benefits include free amends if you contract Covid-19 before you travel and insurance for medical costs if you contract it while you are away. Applicable on departures between now and the end of April 2021, on a TUI package holiday with TUI Airways flights or a TUI flight-only booking.

More info can be found here: https://www.tuiholidays.ie/f/info/our-promise

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

