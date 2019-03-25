News

TUI/Gran Canaria Mystery Event

TUI/Gran Canaria Mystery Event

 

The mystery event sponsored by TUI commenced at the Marker Hotel in docklands with a Prosecco reception and presentation by Leila McCabe from TUI and Juana Rose Alemen from Gran Canaria. Also on hand to add to the occasion was Lisa Tuckman from Seaside Hotels in Gran Canaria.

Denise Winters and Elaine Harding both Garda Holiday Club.

After the presentation the mystery was solved when all guests walked across the bridge and on to the Windmill Lane recording studio for the remainder of a most enjoyable evening.

The TUI Gang – Nianh Gregg, Kasia Bialek, Leoni Farrell, Dania Cappucini, Paul Keenan, Jack Copley and Debbie Durnin.

All guests were invited to partake in a special staging of a romantic song about Gran Canaria.  Directed by Tony Perrey of Windmill Lane, he managed to get the whole group to sound half decent and the whole experience was enjoyed by all.

Tony Perrey of Windmill Lane Studios.

 

Food and wine were served. Antoinette McCabe and  Leila McCabe and their team had put together an unusual and most enjoyable evening.

