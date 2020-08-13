News

TUI Group Reports €1.1bn Loss as Bookings Transfer to 2021

TUI Group Reports €1.1bn Loss as Bookings Transfer to 2021

TUI Group’s revenue collapsed by 98% to €75 million in the 2Q2020, with losses of €1.1 billion bringing TUI’s nine-month loss to €2 billion.

Bookings for summer 2020 are down 81%, with average prices falling by 10%. The tour operator said that it will seek to make “permanent and group-wide savings of 30%”.

Only 55 hotels reopened in the quarter – approximately 15% of the total portfolio – with average occupancy of 23%, which the Group described as “encouraging”.

TUI has sold 16% of its original 2020 capacity, and 57% of its adjusted capacity. This time last year it had sold 88% of its summer 2019 holidays. For the 2020-2021 winter season, TUI reduced capacity by 40% with overall bookings down “broadly in line with this capacity adjustment”. Bookings for summer 2021 are described as “very promising”, rising 145%, with the average selling price increasing by 9%.

A comprehensive review is underway across the business. “We are targeting a permanent annual saving of more than €300 million, with the first benefits expected to be delivered from FY21 and full benefits to be delivered by FY23. Negotiations have begun within respective business units. In two years’ time, TUI Group will emerge stronger, leaner, more digitalised and more agile, in what is likely to be a much more consolidated market.”

The company said it expects FY20 restructuring costs to be around €240m in FY20, €40m in FY21, and €10m in FY22.

Fritz Joussen, Chief Executive, said: “Our integrated business model is proving its worth even in the crisis. The implementation of our hygiene and safety concepts and the relaunch of the business could be implemented in the flight, hotel, ship and destination segments from a single source.

“This has given our guests a high level of security. With the second government credit line, we are prepared if the pandemic again has a significant impact on tourism.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Solutions to Re-Start Coach Tour Holidays

Neil SteedmanAugust 13, 2020
Read More

3,000 Redundancies in Ireland’s 3,500 Travel Agent Workforce “in Weeks”

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travel Agents Highly Critical of Government’s Green List and July Jobs Stimulus

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Canary Islands Introduce Travel Assistance Policy to Cover Visitors for Covid-19 Expenses

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Visit Portugal Launches Covid-19 Insurance for Travellers

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Travellers using Dubai hub need to carry a negative COVID-19 test document

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Silversea enhances online marketing toolkit for travel advisors

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Virgin Atlantic Airlines files for bankruptcy in New York

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group extends suspension of sailings

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland