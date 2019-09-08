TUI Group’s Flagship Hotel Brand Expands in Asia

With the TUI Blue Nam Hoi An hotel, TUI Group’s flagship hotel brand will make its debut in Vietnam in March 2020. The brand aims to become the world’s largest leisure hotel brand and increase its portfolio to more than 100 hotels by 2020.

TUI Group’s existing portfolio of own hotels in Asia includes three Robinson Clubs in the Maldives and in Thailand and three Riu hotels in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. In addition, TUI operates three concept hotels in the region. TUI Blue Nam Hoi An is the tourism group’s first hotel in Vietnam. The resort, to be converted and extended in the style of the flagship brand, will expand TUI Group’s portfolio of long-haul destinations for European holidaymakers. The hotel also targets the growing number of guests from Asia.

“We see great potential for TUI Blue in Asia and have already started to pursue further growth plans,” said Sebastian Ebel, TUI Group Executive Board member in charge of Hotels & Resorts. “South East Asian destinations enable us to operate our hotels all year round, reducing our seasonal swing, and to tap into new target groups.”

“We also work with local partners,” added Thomas Pietzka, Managing Director, TUI Hotels & Resorts. “We are investing in our first hotel in Vietnam in co-operation with our new joint venture partner TMG, a company with many years of experience in the tourism and hospitality sector in Asia. They ideally complement the expertise held by TUI Blue, which will be in charge operating the new hotel.”

The TUI Blue Nam Hoi An hotel features 318 rooms and is situated in a beachfront location on the fine sandy Tam Tien beach on the Central Vietnamese coast. Holidaymakers can combine their stay with a visit to the coastal town Hoi An. Its well-preserved old town with numerous canals and diverse architecture is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. “Vietnam is a perfect hotel location for travellers interested in culture,” said Artur Gerber, Managing Director, TUI Blue. “The country offers ideal conditions for guests wishing to combine their stay with authentic experiences in the region. From 2020, we will label corresponding hotel offerings as ‘TUI Blue For All’.”

TUI Care Foundation also runs projects in Vietnam. In co-operation with Plan International, it launched a new initiative in Hue in 2018. The TUI Academy offers vocational training for 350 disadvantaged young women and men, including 180 tourism-related training places. The training programme also includes work in a training restaurant – a social enterprise offering young people the opportunity to gain practical experience for a career in the hospitality sector. The Foundation also runs additional measures to promote local communities, including programmes to strengthen the economic security of families and raise awareness for the protection of disadvantaged children, young people and their families.