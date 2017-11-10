News

TUI Lakes and Mountains – New Lower Deposits for 2018

As you may already be aware, Crystal Summer is now Lakes and Mountains and, along with Falcon and Thomson Holidays, has officially become part of TUI. The same great holidays are on offer, you just need to look for the new name.

Mayrhofen in Austria.

Mayrhofen in Austria

You will still be able to find all of your favourite destinations and hotels. Anything you have enjoyed before will still be right here waiting for you. If you spend your summers hiking in the Swiss mountains, or sunning yourself by the Italian lakes, you have come to the right place. Plus, TUI is still offering the same great service, from the teams you know and love.

This big change is all about showcasing just how much more TUI has to offer you. Lakes and Mountains will be part of that, too, with options such as private transfers and flexible flights to help you tailor-make your holiday.

