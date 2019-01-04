News

TUI Offers €300 Per Couple Off Some Winter and Summer Packages

TUI Ireland has announced €300 per couple off some winter and summer packages, including destinations such as Gran Canaria and Lanzarote for winter sun and long-haul summer deals to Mexico. New for this year is Paphos in Cyprus and Dalaman in Turkey, all with direct flights from Dublin.

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote

GET SOME WINTER SUN from €389 per person sharing:

  • 25-Jan-19, Dublin to Tenerife, Las Piramides Resort, Playa de las Americas, 2*, SC, 7 nights from €509pps
  • 27-Jan-19, Dublin to Lanzarote, Lanzasur Splash, Playa Blanca, 3*+, AI, 7 nights from €499pps
  • 31-Jan-19, Dublin to Gran Canaria, Los Girasoles, Playa Del Ingles, 2*+, SC, 7 nights from €389pps
  • 01-Feb-19, Dublin to Tenerife, Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, 3*, B&B, 7 nights from €449pps
  • 03-Feb-19, Dublin to Lanzarote, El Trebol, Costa Teguise, 3*, AI, 7 nights from €519pps
  • 07-Feb-19, Dublin to Gran Canaria, Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, 3*, SC, 7 nights from €419pps

    Gran Canaria

MEXICO SUMMER 2019  SAVINGS:

  • 03-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Riu Lupita, Playacar, 3*, AI, 14 nights from €1,529pps
  • 10-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, 4*, AI, 14 nights from €1,519pps. (saving of €280pp)
  • 17-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Riu Lupita, Playacar, 3*, AI, 14 nights from €1,519pps (saving of €300pp)

NEW FOR SUMMER 2019: Paphos, Cyprus, and Dalaman, Turkey

  • 15-May-19, Dublin to Paphos, TUI Sensimar Pioneer Beach Hotel, Paphos, 5*, HB, 7 nights from €1,039pps (save €160pp)
  • Family offer: 24-Jun-19, Dublin to Dalaman Turkey, TUI Family Life Tropical, Sarigerme, 4*, AI, 7 nights from €2,299 (2+1 – includes free child place)

MARELLA CRUISE: Discover some Hidden Gems from €1,099pps
Plenty of space and a brilliant selection of facilities – that’s what you can expect onboard the Marella Dream. The restaurants, lounges and bars have been treated to a stylish makeover. As for the entertainment, plush show lounge sets the scene for glam West End-style shows and comedy acts. Elsewhere, there’s plenty of room for live music and daytime games for the whole family. Sail from Majorca and take in Corsica, Italy, France and Spain.

  • 11-Jun-19, Dublin to Majorca, Marella Dream – Hidden Gems, Inside deck 6/7/10, FB, 7 nights from €1,099pps.
News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

