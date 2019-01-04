TUI Offers €300 Per Couple Off Some Winter and Summer Packages

TUI Ireland has announced €300 per couple off some winter and summer packages, including destinations such as Gran Canaria and Lanzarote for winter sun and long-haul summer deals to Mexico. New for this year is Paphos in Cyprus and Dalaman in Turkey, all with direct flights from Dublin.

GET SOME WINTER SUN from €389 per person sharing:

25-Jan-19, Dublin to Tenerife, Las Piramides Resort, Playa de las Americas, 2*, SC, 7 nights from €509pps

27-Jan-19, Dublin to Lanzarote, Lanzasur Splash, Playa Blanca, 3*+, AI, 7 nights from €499pps

31-Jan-19, Dublin to Gran Canaria, Los Girasoles, Playa Del Ingles, 2*+, SC, 7 nights from €389pps

01-Feb-19, Dublin to Tenerife, Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, 3*, B&B, 7 nights from €449pps

03-Feb-19, Dublin to Lanzarote, El Trebol, Costa Teguise, 3*, AI, 7 nights from €519pps

07-Feb-19, Dublin to Gran Canaria, Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, 3*, SC, 7 nights from €419pps

MEXICO SUMMER 2019 SAVINGS:

03-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Riu Lupita, Playacar, 3*, AI, 14 nights from €1,529pps

10-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Grand Bahia Principe Coba, Riviera Maya, 4*, AI, 14 nights from €1,519pps. (saving of €280pp)

17-Jun-19, Dublin to Cancun, Riu Lupita, Playacar, 3*, AI, 14 nights from €1,519pps (saving of €300pp)

NEW FOR SUMMER 2019: Paphos, Cyprus, and Dalaman, Turkey

15-May-19, Dublin to Paphos, TUI Sensimar Pioneer Beach Hotel, Paphos, 5*, HB, 7 nights from €1,039pps (save €160pp)

Family offer: 24-Jun-19, Dublin to Dalaman Turkey, TUI Family Life Tropical, Sarigerme, 4*, AI, 7 nights from €2,299 (2+1 – includes free child place)

MARELLA CRUISE: Discover some Hidden Gems from €1,099pps

Plenty of space and a brilliant selection of facilities – that’s what you can expect onboard the Marella Dream. The restaurants, lounges and bars have been treated to a stylish makeover. As for the entertainment, plush show lounge sets the scene for glam West End-style shows and comedy acts. Elsewhere, there’s plenty of room for live music and daytime games for the whole family. Sail from Majorca and take in Corsica, Italy, France and Spain.