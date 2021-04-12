Tui raises €400m Ahead of Summer Holiday Season

Tui has secured €400 million via a convertible bond as Europe’s largest travel company continues to try and contain the impact of the pandemic on its business.
Read the story here.
Tui has secured €400 million via a convertible bond as Europe’s largest travel company continues to try and contain the impact of the pandemic on its business.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
How many holidays will you take in 2022?
Total Votes: 1
YouTube
RSS