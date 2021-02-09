Tui Rules Out Vaccine Requirement But Warns Destinations May Insist on It

Tui won’t make vaccines a mandatory requirement, but boss Fritz Joussen warns that some destinations may insist on proof of Covid vaccination.

TTG quoted Joussen today (February 9) as saying, “We will live with the virus, we can’t eliminate it,” he said. “And we can’t exclude people from life.”

However, he also warned that some countries will demand proof of vaccination as a requirement for entry. Yesterday, Greece and Israel both agreed to allow free travel between the two countries for those who have been vaccinated against Covid.

Focusing specifically on cruise, Joussen said it was his belief that testing was “still the right thing for the cruise industry”.

The UK’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday (8 February) said the UK had no plans to introduce vaccine passports, branding such a scheme “discriminatory”.