TUI to Offer Adults-Only River Cruises from Summer 2020

TUI has bought three river cruise ships and TUI River Cruises will go on sale from 25 April 2019 with 19 adults-only itineraries available on the Danube, Rhine, Moselle and Main rivers from summer 2020.

The ships will feature a selection of balcony suites, a la carte dining, casual dining and social venues onboard. Clients will be able to choose their board basis (full-board with or without wine, beer and soft drinks with meals, or select the premium drinks package), cabin type, and even their favourite cocktail in the lounge.

Tips will be included in fares. Shore excursions will not be included, but passengers will be offered £120 credit toward shore excursions when booking.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise, TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We are incredibly excited to be moving into the river cruise market. We are always looking for new opportunities to offer our customers even more variety when it comes to choosing the perfect holiday and our river cruises will really take this to the next level as customers are able to personalise their package, whether that’s board type, cabins, excursions, and even cocktail choice.

“We are very proud to be known for the friendliest service, exciting itineraries and great value for money when it comes to our ocean cruises and we look forward to bringing this to TUI River Cruises.”