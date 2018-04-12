News

TUI UK & Ireland Appoints New Retail Director

TUI UK & Ireland Appoints New Retail Director

TUI UK & Ireland has announced that from 1st May 2018 Belinda Vazquez will take up a new position as its Retail Director.

Currently Director of Ireland and Ancillaries, Belinda will transition to head up the company’s retail division and team across its 600 stores, as well as take responsibility for the company’s commercial relations and retail business support functions.

In her new role she will report into Helen Caron, Director of Cruise and Distribution, and will work closely with Ste Bracegirdle, Head of Retail.

Helen said: “I am delighted to announce that we have appointed Belinda to the Retail Director role. This is such a key leadership role and I am confident that Belinda is the perfect choice, given her wealth of experience in varied areas over her 20 years in the business, most recently as Director of Ireland since January 2017.”

Belinda will retain responsibility for Ireland and Ancillaries until a successor is appointed.

