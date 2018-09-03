News

TUI UK & Ireland Expands Roles of Two Board Directors

TUI UK & Ireland has appointed Katie McAlister, previously Digital Director, as Sales & Marketing Director, and Richard Sofer, previously Commercial Director, as Commercial and Business Development Director.

Katie McAlister, Sales & Marketing Director, TUI UK & Ireland

Katie McAlister will be accountable for the full customer strategy across TUI UK & Ireland, covering the sales and customer contact channels of e-commerce, retail and contact centres, alongside marketing and customer experience teams. Katie joined the board on 1st June 2018 and has worked in commercial and digital roles in her 19 years at the company.

Richard Sofer, Commercial and Business Development Director, TUI UK & Ireland

Richard Sofer will be responsible for identifying development and growth opportunities for the business alongside his role as commercial director. His responsibilities will include Marella Cruises, with Chris Hackney, the cruise line’s Managing Director, reporting to him. Richard joined the company in 2016 as Managing Director of Thomson Cruises and joined the board as commercial director in December 2017.

All the changes came into effect on 1st September 2018.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director, TUI UK & Ireland, said: “The change in accountabilities for Katie and Richard allows us to increase our focus on delivering for the customer, maximise sales opportunities and improve the pace of delivery through streamlined governance. I am excited about what we can achieve with this new way of working.”

