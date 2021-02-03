Tui’s Lapland Magic Offer

In a year without precedent – and after the washout that was 2021 – what better way to excite the whole family, from the little ones to parents and grandparents alike, than a family trip to Lapland, a truly magical way of awakening the Christmas spirit within all of us. Santa’s homeland is magical mix of fairy tales, adventure and Christmas spirit all in a storybook setting. Snow-dusted pine forests, cosy log cabins and more reindeer than people, all add to the magic that is a Tui family trip to Lapland.Not only will you have something to look forward to, you will make magical memories to last a lifetime.

Whether you opt for the fun-loving town of Levi or the laid-back village of Yllas, the Kittilä area promises dramatic scenery and exciting snow sports in grand proportions. A couple of hours north of Rovaniemi, more than 100 kilometres inside the Arctic Circle, the Kittilä region showcases the best of Lapland’s snow-coated scenery. White hills plunge into frozen rivers, forests give way to frosty marches and fields play host to wild reindeer. With all this on the doorstep, it’s no wonder snow sports are a top attraction here. Another draw of the Kittilä area is the Snow Village. This icy piece of architecture is re-built every year, and it counts an ice hotel and bar among its credentials.

LAPLAND EXPLORER

Fly to Kittilä and stay in Levi or Yllas for 3 or 4 nights.

Sample itinerary:

DAY 1: After being given your snow clothes at the airport, Santa’s elves will take you to your hotel in Levi or Yllas. Then, you’ve got the afternoon free to get a feel for your surroundings. Grab a toboggan and head for the slopes, watching the snowy branches going by in a blur or take a walk through the breath-taking scenic countryside.

DAY 2: Today you’ll head to Santa’s activity area for a day of festive fun. You can take a short husky sleigh ride or take a seat in a sleigh behind a snowmobile. Why not head inside the Kota tent– a tepee-style hut – for a traditional Lappish ceremony. Then meet some reindeer, before topping your day off with a face-to-face meeting with Santa Claus himself.

DAY 3: Today’s the day you get to choose your Lapland experience. You can book onto one of our excursions*, like snowmobiling, husky rides or visiting the Snow Village. Alternatively, you can spend the day at your leisure. Guests on 4-night trips will enjoy an extra day to take part in activities of your choice.

DAY 4: The morning is yours to spend how you fancy – Put on your snow clothes and enjoy some playful fun in the snow or relax in the warmth of your hotel, enjoying your surroundings. Later, you’ll tuck into a traditional Christmas dinner at the festive finale meal.

OFFERS

5 th December, 3nights, Lapland Hotel Saaga 4*+ B&B, adults from €1,299 & children from €1,059

December, 3nights, Lapland Hotel Saaga 4*+ B&B, adults from €1,299 & children from €1,059 8 th December, 4nights, Lapland Hotel Saaga, 4*+ B&B, adult from €1,379 & children from €1,099

December, 4nights, Lapland Hotel Saaga, 4*+ B&B, adult from €1,379 & children from €1,099 12th December 3nights, Hotel Sirkantahti, 4*, B&B, adults from €1,299 & children from €1,079

Book now and avail of a €75pp low booking deposit.