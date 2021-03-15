Turkey to Vaccinate Tourism Employees

Turkey has announced a tourism employee vaccination registration program for tourism employees in coordination with The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Health and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). It is part of the ‘Safe Tourism Certification Program’ designed to welcome international travellers for the upcoming season and to protect tourism employees and residents of tourist areas.

Tourism employees covered by the programme include hotel and restaurant employees; tour guides; and travel agencies certified under the ‘Safe Tourism Certification Program.’

Turkey has also announced that it is ready to welcome back international visitors during May 2021.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms, as we did safely last summer.

“We have world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey.

“We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country.”

All hotels certified under the Safe Tourism tourism programme provide testing facilities for tourists so they can obtain test results, if needed, before departing Turkey for the UK or elsewhere. Tests costs around €30 and can also be taken at Turkey’s international airports. Visiting tourists can also avail of a special tourist insurance package (€15), which covers Covid-19 related expenses such as treatment, medication and emergency care costs that may be incurred if visitors are taken to a state-owned or private pandemic hospital during their stay in Turkey.